Former Wayne County official pleads guilty to assault in 2025 gas station incident

A former director of Wayne County Parks has pleaded guilty to assault in an incident that happened at a gas station on New Year's Day last year, according to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

Alicia Bradford pleaded guilty to the charge on Wednesday. A charge of felony firearm was dropped as part of a plea deal, the prosecutor's office said. She's scheduled to be sentenced on March 31.

Police said Alicia Bradford and her husband, Larry Bradford, were at a BP gas station in Farmington Hills, Michigan, shortly after midnight on Jan. 1, 2025, when Larry Bradford allegedly argued with the clerk over the price of a Mountain Dew drink.

Video inside the gas station showed a customer walking behind Larry Bradford and appearing to say something to him. Larry Bradford appeared upset, and a fight broke out before he left the gas station.

According to police, Larry Bradford returned to the store with a gun and allegedly told the customer to get on his knees and demanded an apology. The video showed Alicia Bradford walking into the store and also having a gun in her hand.

The couple was arrested when officers arrived on the scene after Alicia Bradford called police.

Online court records show a jury on Friday found Larry Bradford guilty of assault and felony firearm in connection with the incident. He's scheduled to be sentenced on April 14.

NOTE: The attached video first aired on Feb. 10, 2025.