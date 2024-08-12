Former Michigan USPS mail carrier sentenced for stealing rebate cards from delivery route

2 dead, 4 hurt in Dearborn crash, 400M people suffer from long COVID and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - A former U.S. Postal Service mail carrier is sentenced to two years probation for stealing rebate cards from residents on her delivery route, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced on Monday.

Federal officials alleged that Jacqueline Garrow, 50, of Lansing, confessed to stealing three Menards rebate cards.

The store contacted USPS after a resident complained of not receiving his rebate card. An investigation revealed that three cards were addressed to residents on Garrow's route. One of the cards was redeemed at the Lansing South store and two others were redeemed at the same time.

Video footage showed Garrow was the person who redeemed the cards.

Officials say after confessing, the government agreed to Garrow's request for a probationary sentence. She is required to pay back the residents.

"This sentencing represents the hard work and dedication by USPS-OIG Special Agents working with the U.S. Attorney's Office on this mail theft investigation," Special Agent in Charge Dennus Bishop said in a statement. "The majority of postal employees are hard-working public servants dedicated to moving mail to its proper destination. The USPS-OIG, along with our law enforcement partners, remain committed to safeguarding the U.S. Mail and ensuring the accountability and integrity of U.S. Postal Service employees."