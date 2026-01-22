Former Michigan coach Sherrone Moore's attorney says "truth will come out"

Former Michigan coach Sherrone Moore made his first appearance Thursday in a Washtenaw County courtroom since he was arraigned in December in connection with the home invasion and stalking of a staff member with whom he allegedly had an "intimate relationship."

Moore, 39, appeared before Judge J. Cedric Simpson in District 14A court on Thursday. Moore, who was accompanied to court by his wife and attorney, is charged with third-degree felony home invasion, as well as misdemeanor counts of stalking and of breaking and entering.

During Thursday's proceedings, Moore's defense attorney, Ellen Michaels, asked that the probable cause conference be delayed for 30 days to allow for discovery regarding phone records and Title IX documents. Judge Simpson rescheduled Moore's probable cause conference for March 19.

Moore's defense team also filed a motion to quash his arrest warrant and dismiss the complaint. Michaels has requested a Franks hearing, saying the arrest warrant was issued "based on false and misleading statements presented as fact."

Washtenaw County prosecutors have until Feb. 2 to respond to the motion to quash. A motion hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 17.

"Mr. Moore is innocent of these charges," Michaels said while speaking with reporters Thursday. "We're confident the truth will come out in court under oath where it belongs."

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel fired Moore on Dec. 10, 2025, saying Moore had been "terminated with cause, effective immediately," adding "this conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and U-M maintains zero tolerance for such behavior."

Hours after the firing, Moore was booked in the Washtenaw County Jail after Pittsfield Township police responded to the 3000 block of Ann Arbor Saline Road for an alleged assault.

During Moore's arraignment on Dec. 12, Washtenaw County First Assistant Prosecutor Kati Rezmierski said Moore had an "intimate relationship" with the victim for a "number of years," and that the victim ended the relationship on Monday.

Prosecutors allege Moore made numerous phone calls and sent messages to the victim from that time period forward, but she did not respond to them. The victim then went to the university and cooperated with an investigation.

After being fired by Michigan, Washtenaw County prosecutors say Moore went to the victim's apartment, barged his way in, proceeded to a kitchen drawer, and grabbed several butter knives and a pair of kitchen scissors.

Prosecutors allege Moore then threatened his own life, saying, 'I'm going to kill myself. I'm going to make you watch. My blood is on your hands. You ruined my life.' Moore made a series of intimidating statements, according to prosecutors, but they say there is no evidence to suggest that he directly threatened the victim with the knives or scissors.

Moore was released on a $25,000 bond shortly after his arraignment.