Former Michigan Department of Corrections spokesperson sued over alleged sexual harassment

A Michigan Department of Corrections employee accuses a former spokesperson of sexual harassment, claiming the individual repeatedly coerced her into having sex.

The lawsuit was filed by Lisa Gass, who claimed the harassment began in 2021. Gass alleges that Christopher Guatz convinced her that it was necessary for them to be in a sexual relationship "to keep her job and succeed within the department." The lawsuit also claims that Guatz sent Gass sexual text messages and multiple videos. In one of the messages, Guatz allegedly sent Gass a video, telling her to watch "my secretary trying to keep her job," according to the lawsuit.

"Ms. Gass's story is right out of the MDOC playbook," Gass's attorney Jon Marko said in a statement. "Throughout my career, I have seen the MDOC repeatedly turn the victim into the target. Instead of protecting their employees from sexual harassment and abuse, they try to destroy the victims courageous enough to come forward."

The lawsuit alleges that Guatz reported to MDOC that he and Gass were in a consensual relationship to cover up the harassment. Guatz falsely reported that he ended the relationship with Gass, who, in turn, began harassing him, the lawsuit claims. Following Guatz's report, Gass was targeted in an MDOC investigation, and she reported the sexual harassment, according to the lawsuit.

Gass is also suing MDOC and its director, claiming that the director created a hostile environment after she reported the harassment, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims that Guatz resigned shortly after.

CBS News Detroit contacted MDOC for comment and received the following statement:

"On June 3, 2023, Chris Gautz informed MDOC for the first time that he was involved in a sexual relationship with his subordinate employee. MDOC took prompt, remedial steps to protect the subordinate employee and immediately began investigating the circumstances surrounding the disclosure. "The same day that Gautz informed the department, he requested a federally protected leave of absence. Gautz resigned while on leave before the investigation concluded and before the department could take any action against him. The department denies any claims of retaliation made by the subordinate employee. "MDOC maintains a zero-tolerance policy against sexual harassment at any level and is dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of its employees against sexual harassment."

CBS News Detroit also contacted Gautz's current employer, Byrum & Fisk Communications, which confirmed that Gautz was placed on leave effective immediately.

"We are shocked and disappointed by these allegations. At no time were these allegations disclosed to Byrum & Fisk," said Mark Fisk, partner at Byrum & Fisk Communications.

"No one should ever feel like they need to have sex with their boss to have a successful career," said attorney Zach Runyan, who also represents Gass. "Gass is just one of countless female employees that has been sexually abused and harassed within the MDOC. It's time for the MDOC to finally accept accountability and start supporting female employees that have been victimized under its watch."