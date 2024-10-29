Watch CBS News
Former Detroit police officer pleads guilty to lying to feds

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

(CBS DETROIT) - A former Detroit police officer accused of lying to federal agents investigating bribery has pleaded guilty.

Dametri Wade, 26, of Detroit, was charged with one count of making a false statement to a federal agent, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. 

Federal prosecutors say in August 2022, Wade was at the scene of larceny on Saint Maron Street in Detroit, where the suspects used false documents to appear as if they had the authority to access the property. Wade was in his police scout car at the time "to further the ruse that the perpetrators of the larceny were legally permitted to enter the home in question," according to a news release.

In December 2022, Wade lied to FBI agents conducting a bribery investigation and denied knowing about the larceny. 

"Lying to law enforcement is never acceptable, but for an officer sworn to uphold the law to do so is inexcusable," said U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison in a statement. "Today's conviction should send a strong message that no one, even a police officer, is above the law."  

Wade faces up to five years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 5, 2025.

