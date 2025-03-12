Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig announces run for mayor

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig is joining a crowded list of candidates running to be the city's next mayor.

Craig, who served as the city's police chief from 2013 to 2021, announced his campaign Wednesday at Executive Cuts, a Black-owned barbershop in the city.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our city, and they deserve a leader who will prioritize them," said Craig. "Detroit cannot thrive unless every neighborhood thrives. I'm running for mayor to bring strong leadership, economic stability, and real investment into our communities."

After stepping down as police chief, Craig announced that he was running for governor in 2022 and quickly became the leading GOP candidate before fraudulent signatures on campaign paperwork ended his campaign.

In 2023, Craig announced a run for the open U.S. Senate race in Michigan, but ended his Republican bid just four months later in February 2024. At that time, he told CBS News Detroit dropping out of that race was a "business decision."

As part of his mayoral campaign, Craig says he's "promising a mayoral administration rooted in integrity, stability, and economic opportunity for all Detroiters."

He joins a growing list of candidates that includes Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield, Councilmember Fred Durhal III, former Councilmember Saunteel Jenkins, the Rev. Solomon Kinloch, attorney Todd Perkins and businessman Joel Haashiim.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced earlier this year that he would not seek reelection. Soon after that announcement, he launched an independent bid in Michigan's 2026 gubernatorial race.