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Former Detroit assistant principal sentenced for sexually assaulting child

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Karma Sabbah
Karma Sabbah
Web Producer
Karma Sabbah is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. Karma is a multilingual journalist with a background in video production and content creation. She graduated with a Master of Science in Health, Environment, and Science Journalism from Medill at Northwestern University in 2024, and a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from NDU in Lebanon in 2022.
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Karma Sabbah

/ CBS Detroit

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A former Detroit assistant principal was sentenced Wednesday in connection with an assault upon a minor on Oct. 8, 2025.

Jerome Younger, 55, of Roseville, pleaded no contest in August to one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in the assault of a minor.

Prosecutors say that the assault happened when Younger had served as assistant principal of Edward 'Duke' Ellington Conservatory of Music and Art at Beckham Academy in Detroit.

Younger was sentenced to 3 1/2 to nearly 21 years in prison with 55 days' credit for time already served.

Younger was also prohibited from contact with the victim or anyone under 17 years old and must register as a Tier III sex offender. He is also subject to Wyatt's Law registration and must receive counseling and testing for disease/infection.

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