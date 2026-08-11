Former Detroit assistant principal pleads no contest to sexually assaulting child

A Roseville, Michigan, man has pleaded no contest to first-degree criminal sexual conduct in the alleged assault of a minor, prosecutors said.

Jerome Younger, 55, entered the plea during a pretrial conference in the Macomb County Circuit Court on Monday and was taken into custody.

The alleged assault occurred on Oct. 8, 2025. Prosecutors say Younger served as the assistant principal at the Edward "Duke" Ellington Conservatory of Music and Art in Detroit at the time.

As part of his plea, Younger must register as a Tier III sex offender, as well as undergo a lifetime of electronic monitoring. He is also subject to Wyatt's law registration and HIV testing and cannot have contact with the victim, prosecutors said.

"It takes tremendous courage for a young victim to come forward and speak about what they experienced. This victim deserves our gratitude and support for having the strength to tell their story. My office will continue to stand up for victims and ensure their voices are heard," Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement.

Younger is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 24.