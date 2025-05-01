Popular restaurant in Waterford Township considered a total loss after fire

A popular restaurant and pub in Southeast Michigan has been destroyed in a fire.

Fork n' Pint on Cass Lake in Oakland County's Waterford Township, known for its rustic charm, has been in business for about 15 years. The patio area included outdoor heaters and fire pits. The menu included salads, sandwiches and artisan pizza, according to its website. The venue had been taking reservations for Mother's Day brunch in recent days.

The fire broke out about 5:45 a.m. Thursday.

Waterford Fire Department Batallian Chief Jim Cooper said the initial call reported flames behind the building. But by the time the crews arrived, the fire had burned through the back of the building and into the roof.

No injuries were reported.

"It was a big loss for the community this building here has been in service under this owner for a few years now, always good service to this building," Cooper said.

Because part of the roof had collapsed, the fire department concluded it was unsafe for the firefighters to go inside. Instead, the goal became keeping the fire from spreading further.

Cooper said it could be days or even weeks before the cause is known.

In the meantime, Cass Elizabeth Road immediately in front of the restaurant is blocked to traffic.

"For the rest of the day we will be out here keeping eyes on this thing," Cooper said.