Forgotten Harvest hosts emergency food distribution event amid bitter cold temperatures

Metro Detroit nonprofit Forgotten Harvest has recently declared an emergency food distribution.

"In the last two weeks, we have operated normally for one and a half days, so we know there are a lot of families in Metro Detroit that unfortunately had to go without food," said Kelli Kaschimer, Director of Client Services at Forgotten Harvest.

Due to the cold weather, the program was unable to host its mobile pop-up, where it distributes free food. Instead, Forgotten Harvest hosted a drive-thru food distribution at the Historical Fire Station No. 1 in Warren.

People in need of food drove through the fire garage, all while receiving around 100 pounds of food, completely free of charge.

Kaschimer says they were unsure how many people would show up, so they had trucks full of food on standby.

The food distribution drive-thru started at 10 a.m. and lasted until Forgotten Harvest ran out of food.