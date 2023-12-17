Forecast for the week of December 18, 2023

CBS DETROIT - The week starts out windy, cold and wet. After a cold front moves through in the very early hours on Monday morning we will see scattered showers start to transition into snow.

futurecast for Monday morning

It's going to be a blustery day, with wind gusts over 30 mph that continue through the overnight hours into Tuesday morning.

wind gusts

We could see about 1/2" of accumulation, mostly on grassy and elevated surfaces by the end of the day, with up to 2" in the thumb.

expected snow

The cold air sticks around for Tuesday, then high pressure returns to the region on Wednesday and a warming trend begins.

7 day outlook

We are expecting above-average temperatures for the first day of winter, with the warming trend continuing through Christmas Day.

First day of winter

Be safe on Monday, then enjoy the warmer temperatures at the end of the week!