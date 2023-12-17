Forecast for the week of December 18, 2023
CBS DETROIT - The week starts out windy, cold and wet. After a cold front moves through in the very early hours on Monday morning we will see scattered showers start to transition into snow.
It's going to be a blustery day, with wind gusts over 30 mph that continue through the overnight hours into Tuesday morning.
We could see about 1/2" of accumulation, mostly on grassy and elevated surfaces by the end of the day, with up to 2" in the thumb.
The cold air sticks around for Tuesday, then high pressure returns to the region on Wednesday and a warming trend begins.
We are expecting above-average temperatures for the first day of winter, with the warming trend continuing through Christmas Day.
Be safe on Monday, then enjoy the warmer temperatures at the end of the week!
