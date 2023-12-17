Watch CBS News
Weather

Forecast for the week of December 18, 2023

By Stacey DuFord

/ CBS Detroit

CBS DETROIT - The week starts out windy, cold and wet. After a cold front moves through in the very early hours on Monday morning we will see scattered showers start to transition into snow.

graf-4k-long.png
futurecast for Monday morning

It's going to be a blustery day, with wind gusts over 30 mph that continue through the overnight hours into Tuesday morning.

futurecast-wind-gust-and-direction.png
wind gusts

We could see about 1/2" of accumulation, mostly on grassy and elevated surfaces by the end of the day, with up to 2" in the thumb.

forecast-snowfall-gfs.png
expected snow

The cold air sticks around for Tuesday, then high pressure returns to the region on Wednesday and a warming trend begins. 

pm-7-day.png
7 day outlook

We are expecting above-average temperatures for the first day of winter, with the warming trend continuing through Christmas Day.

almanac-rightsd.png
First day of winter

Be safe on Monday, then enjoy the warmer temperatures at the end of the week!

Stacey DuFord
staceyduford-june722-4629.jpg

Stacey grew up in Mt. Morris, Michigan, and became fascinated with weather as a child after watching a tornado rip up a tree in her backyard.

First published on December 17, 2023 / 7:59 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.