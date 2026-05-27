Beautiful weather in Southeast Michigan's forecast for Detroit Grand Prix weekend

Southeast Michigan is looking at a beautiful stretch of weather heading into the weekend, with dry conditions, plenty of sunshine, and comfortable late-spring temperatures expected across the region.

Southeast Michigan's forecast for May 28-30, 2026. CBS News Detroit

After a brief midweek warm-up with temps in the 80s, cooler but seasonable air will settle in, creating ideal conditions for outdoor activities and the Detroit Grand Prix. The highs are expected to remain mainly in the 70s, with low humidity and little to no rain in sight.

There is very little chance of rain from May 27 through June 1, 2026, in Metro Detroit. CBS News Detroit

Overall, it looks like a calm and refreshing weekend pattern for Metro Detroit and the surrounding areas, with sunshine dominating the forecast through Sunday and into early next week.