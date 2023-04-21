Ford Road ramp on I-275 closing Monday through late July

(CBS DETROIT) - Get ready to pack your patience if you're going to be driving on Interstate 275 Monday morning.

Drivers are looking for creative ways to get around the southern region of the metro area.

Starting at 6 a.m. on April 24, the eastbound Ford Road ramp that connects to I-275 moving northbound will be closed through July, so you should plan to get an early start on your commute.

"Using navigation systems, such as the GPS that gives everybody the same directions to go so everybody will be traveling towards the same frustrating routes," said Kenyatta Thomas, a driver who lives nearby.

"I just recommend that people find other solutions, other routes to take."

The Revive 275 project is going into another phase that could slow down your commute.

Although road repairs can create a traffic nightmare, the Michigan Department of Transportation is recommending an alternative route to make your drive as easy as possible.

"It's going to be tough," said MDOT Metro Region spokesperson Diane Cross.

"A lot of people use that. Thousands of drivers use east ford to north 275, but we have to work on it and then again, my philosophy to help you understand, we either close it to work on it, or we have to close it because it's not safe to use. So, this is for the public safety so we're going to have heavier traffic that needs to go southbound, that's going to make that slower. There's going to be a big bunch up on ford road which there already, always is as people try to go north or south on to the ramp, so it always backs up right there."

Drivers can take the highway southbound and come up at Michigan Avenue to get back on 1-275 northbound as an alternate route back to Ford Road.

MDOT is also reminding drivers to be mindful of crews making repairs, take it slow through work zones and pay attention to the signs to avoid getting confused on your commute.