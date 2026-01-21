Ford recalls some 119,000 vehicles due to engine block heater fire risk, NHTSA says

Ford is recalling roughly 119,000 vehicles because their engine block heaters have a defect that increases the risk of fire, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says.

The recall involves some 2016-2018 Focus, 2019 Explorer and 2024 Explorer vehicles as well as certain 2013-2018 Focus, 2013-2019 Escape and 2015-2016 MKC vehicles equipped with a 2.0L engines.

The NHTSA says the vehicles' engine block heaters may crack and develop coolant leaks, causing them to short circuit when the block heaters are plugged in.

Owners shouldn't plug in their block heaters until the flaw is fixed, the NHTSA says, adding that dealers will replace the block heaters for free.

Interim letters notifying owners of the safety risk are expected to be in the mail Feb. 13, and more letters will be sent once the final repair is available, which the NHTSA expects will be in April.