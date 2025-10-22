Ford recalling 1.4 million vehicles over faulty rearview camera

Ford Motor Company is recalling 1,448,655 vehicles over an issue with the rearview camera that safety regulators say could increase the risk of a crash.

According to the recall notice, posted Oct. 13 by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the rearview camera on certain Ford vehicles can display distorted images or a blank screen when a vehicle is in reverse, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall involves the following Ford several vehicles and model years, including the Ford Explorer and Ford Escape.

To fix the problem, dealers will inspect and replace the rearview camera free of charge, according to the NHTSA. Letters notifying owners of affected vehicles of the rearview camera risk will be mailed in October.

Owners can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford's number for the recall is 25SA9.

Owners can also contact the NHTSA safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-888-275-9171), or go to www.nhtsa.gov. NHTSA's number for the recall is 25V695.

The announcement follows a series of other camera-related Ford recalls.

Earlier this month, the U.S. automaker recalled 290,000 models noting that the 360-degree camera system may not display rearview images properly in certain lighting conditions, increasing the risk of crash.

Nearly 1.1 million Ford and Lincoln vehicles were also recalled in May and an additional 200,000 in July due to similar issues.