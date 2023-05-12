Foodie Fridays from Blake's Orchard and Cider Mill in Armada

ARMADA, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - For this week's Foodie Fridays, our Amyre Makupson takes on the road to Blake's Orchard and Cider Mill in Armada.

Families can celebrate the grand opening of Funland on Blake's Family Fun Day on the Farm on Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Blake's Apple Blossom Experience is also set for May 13, 14, 20 and 21. Tickets are $5 per person and children 2 and under are free. Tickets are limited and can be purchased by visiting here.