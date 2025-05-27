Watch CBS News
Florida man accused of sexually assaulting minor extradited to Michigan

Joseph Buczek
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit.
A 60-year-old Florida man was extradited to Michigan and arraigned in connection with an alleged sexual assault from 2007. 

Vincent Allen Payne, of Valrico, Florida, was arraigned May 21 in Hillsdale on one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Payne was extradited to Hillsdale County by U.S. Marshals earlier in May. 

Payne is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old in November 2007 while he was living in the city of Hillsdale. He was initially charged by the Hillsdale County Prosecuting Attorney's Office in January 2010.

"Sexual assaults are serious crimes that leave lasting trauma, and it takes tremendous courage for survivors to come forward, especially after so many years," said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a statement. "I remain committed to working with the U.S. Marshals Service, the Hillsdale County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, and other county prosecutors across the state to ensure that those charged with criminal sexual conduct offenses face their allegations in court."

Payne was extradited as part of Operation Survivor Justice, which is a partnership with the Michigan Attorney General's Office, county prosecutors and the U.S. Marshals to find, arrest, and return to Michigan fugitives with outstanding criminal sexual assault warrants. The attorney general's office says extraditions were funded by a $1 million state appropriation.  

Payne is back in court for a probable cause conference on May 28. 

