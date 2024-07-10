Remnants of Beryl hit Southeast Michigan counties

(CBS DETROIT) — Several homeowners, businesses, and other gathering spots throughout Michigan are dealing with the effects of several inches of rain.

"I have never seen this much water out here in the last 30-some years I've been here," said Adam De Lay, deacon of Community Baptist Church in Davison, who has been with the church for decades.

De Lay says he's seen this area flooded before, but not to this caliber. As he looks at the standing water behind the church and his neighbors' homes, he says they have to wait and watch the remnants Hurricane Beryl has left in their backyard right now.

"Where can you go with all of it? Even the neighbors have tried putting in their own culverts and mitigating units because it happens every year. Not to this extent, but it happens every year," De Lay told CBS News Detroit.

The water has also hit their basement.

"We have had at least one room that we thought we had mitigated in the past, but never to the extent that we're seeing right now," De Lay said, echoing what he said about the waters outside.

De Lay says the carpet absorbing the water is the only thing keeping the water from flooding further outside of the classroom and storage areas on the lower floor of the church.

For now, while it seems the flooding is somewhat tempered, he says the next steps are to tear out the carpets and parts of the walls and watch for anything else the hurricane may leave in Michigan.