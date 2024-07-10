Watch CBS News
Local News

Remnants of Beryl hit Southeast Michigan counties

By Luke Laster

/ CBS Detroit

Flooding hits Southeast Michigan counties
Flooding hits Southeast Michigan counties 01:41

(CBS DETROIT) — Several homeowners, businesses, and other gathering spots throughout Michigan are dealing with the effects of several inches of rain.

"I have never seen this much water out here in the last 30-some years I've been here," said Adam De Lay, deacon of Community Baptist Church in Davison, who has been with the church for decades.

De Lay says he's seen this area flooded before, but not to this caliber. As he looks at the standing water behind the church and his neighbors' homes, he says they have to wait and watch the remnants Hurricane Beryl has left in their backyard right now.

"Where can you go with all of it? Even the neighbors have tried putting in their own culverts and mitigating units because it happens every year. Not to this extent, but it happens every year," De Lay told CBS News Detroit.

The water has also hit their basement.

"We have had at least one room that we thought we had mitigated in the past, but never to the extent that we're seeing right now," De Lay said, echoing what he said about the waters outside.

De Lay says the carpet absorbing the water is the only thing keeping the water from flooding further outside of the classroom and storage areas on the lower floor of the church.

For now, while it seems the flooding is somewhat tempered, he says the next steps are to tear out the carpets and parts of the walls and watch for anything else the hurricane may leave in Michigan.

Luke Laster
lukelaster-pick-aug92022-6316.jpg

Luke Laster joined the CBS News Detroit team in August of 2022, and for this Marine City native, it's a return home.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.