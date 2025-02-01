Flint man found guilty of kidnapping and assaulting family friend in 2020

Update on the Ashley Elkins case, developments in the Jennifer Crumbley case and more top stories

Flint, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A 57-year-old Flint man has been found guilty of six felonies for the kidnapping and assault of a family friend in 2020.

A jury Friday convicted Derek Cordell Garner, Sr. of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct involving penetration, domestic violence, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and interference with an electronic communications device, according to online court records.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton, referencing trial testimony, said a woman who was a family friend of Garner's had been living with Garner for several weeks in 2020.

On May 2, 2020, the two were arguing about their relationship and Garner started beating her, Leyton said citing testimony. When she tried to escape, Garner chased her and dragged her back into the house.

Officials say the violence included three sexual assaults over the course of eight hours that day.

The woman eventually jumped out of a first-floor window and ran through the neighborhood yelling for help. Authorities say Garner continued to chase her and beat her.

Neighbors heard the woman's calls for help and called 911. Officials say she found safety in a nearby home before Flint police officers arrived.

Officers at the scene noticed the woman had swelling and bruising on her face, and was covered in blood.

"Her bravery in cooperating with the police and my office allowed us to seek justice in a courtroom and to hold the defendant accountable for his deplorable actions," Leyton said.

Several issues allegedly delayed the jury trial, including the death of the woman. Her preliminary examination testimony had to be read into evidence during the circuit court trial, according to Leyton.

Garner's sentencing is scheduled for Feb. 28.