Flint man convicted in 2024 fatal shooting of 45-year-old man at liquor store

A Flint, Michigan, man was found guilty in connection with the 2024 fatal shooting of a 45-year-old man at a liquor store.

Terry Paul Moore, 52, was convicted of second-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and two counts of felony firearm, according to the Genesee County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors say Moore shot and killed Joshun Edwards on Feb. 21, 2024, in the parking lot of the former Southside Liquor Shoppe, now the Lapeer Liquor Beer and Wine store. Prosecutors say Edwards was getting into his car when he was shot.

According to the prosecutor's office, witness testimony revealed that the two men had a history spanning over several years, including an incident that happened three days before Edwards's death in Burton, Michigan.

Moore faces up to life in prison.