Flint man accused of dragging Michigan State Police trooper with car

A 24-year-old Flint man is accused of dragging a Michigan State Police trooper while fleeing a traffic stop earlier this month.

According to police, troopers attempted a traffic stop around 2:15 a.m. on Jan. 17 in the area of Grand Traverse near 6th Street in Flint for a traffic violation.

Troopers spoke with the two occupants of the vehicle, police said, and asked the driver for identification. Authorities say the driver refused to provide his identification and did not comply when ordered to exit the vehicle.

When a trooper attempted to remove the driver from the car, police say the driver put the vehicle in drive and accelerated, causing the trooper's arm to be wedged inside the door. The trooper was dragged down the roadway before ultimately freeing his arm.

The suspect drove off, and the trooper was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Following an investigation, a suspect was arrested on Jan. 20 without incident and lodged at the Genesee County Jail.

The 24-year-old Flint man was arraigned on Jan. 21 on charges of assault, resisting or obstructing a police officer, causing injury, and third-degree fleeing a police officer.

The man is due back in court on Thursday for a probable cause conference.