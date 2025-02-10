Flint's first Black beekeeper talks building his small business: "Don't give up on yourself"

FLINT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Jason Bey is an urban farmer and the first Black beekeeper in Flint.

"Beekeeping is like social work. It's an ever-changing process, something that's always happening that you're going to learn from," Bey said.

Bey's journey to small business ownership started after an injury caused severe nerve damage. He struggled to find employment, but while on the job hunt during the pandemic, he said he thought, "Where does honey come from, and how is it made? And can I do beekeeping in Michigan?"

After visiting a local farmer's market, he learned the answer was "Yes." Bey credits Leo Stevens and his wife, the owner of SNL Honey Farm, for starting him on his beekeeping journey

"I basically started educating myself about the ins and outs of beekeeping," Bey said.

Ultimately, My Bees Nest LLC was born. Bey built an apiary in his backyard in the city.

"It was something that I could do to make a stable income, support myself, and maintain my health," he said.

Bey says during harvest season, he collects about 80 gallons of honey. Five years into the beekeeping industry, he's up to 10 different flavors.

"It's different every time you go inside of a beehive, even with the seasons changing, you know. You have different flowers and trees that are in bloom that the bees get nectar from and pollen from in the spring and in the fall," Bey said.

His advice for young entrepreneurs trying to start a small business is: "Don't give up on yourself."

"For one, if you have an idea of a business and you want to see if it's going to work, follow through with it," Bey said.

Bey says he hopes My Bees Nest LLC will continue to grow and make an impact in the community.

You can buy My Bees Nest honey at the Shops on Saginaw, Davidson's Farmers Market and Capital City Market.