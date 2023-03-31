Jill Biden to travel to Michigan on Monday

(CBS DETROIT) - First lady Dr. Jill Biden is expected to make a stop in Michigan on Monday.

The first lady will be visiting Ann Arbor on Monday, April 3, as part of the Biden-Harris Administration's Investing in America Tour, according to White House officials.

During her visit, she will talk about the importance of investing in workforce training programs as these programs prepare high school and community college students for jobs.

Next week the first lady will also travel to Colorado, Maine and Vermont.

Jill Biden last visited Michigan in July 2022, when she and Secretary Miguel Cardona visited Detroit Public Schools to discuss the American Rescue Plan, which supported funding for schools to safely reopen during the pandemic.