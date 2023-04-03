Update: Jill Biden's trip to Michigan postponed

(CBS DETROIT) - First lady Dr. Jill Biden will no longer be in Michigan on April 3 due to plane problems.

The first lady was headed here from Colorado, but due to an aircraft problem, she was diverted back to Denver, Colorado, according to her communications officer.

She was supposed to be in Saginaw as part of the Biden-Harris Administration's Investing in America Tour to discuss the importance of workforce training programs, but her trip has been postponed.

According to White House officials, she made the first stop of her tour this morning in Colorado. She focused the discussion on investing in community colleges and hands-on training programs.

"Keep innovating in how you help high schools and colleges work together so that every young person in your city can take advantage of dual enrollment options and get a jump start on a degree," said Jill Biden. "Continue working with local businesses and unions to create hands-on learning experiences like Registered Apprenticeships. Invest in free job training opportunities like the one that's on the table right now!"

In addition to Michigan, the first lady was also scheduled to visit Maine and Vermont this weekend.