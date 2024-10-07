Watch CBS News
Firefighters rescue 13 puppies, 2 dogs from Detroit-area house fire

(CBS DETROIT) - Firefighters rescued 13 puppies and two dogs from a house fire in Southfield over the weekend, officials said. 

At 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, firefighters responded to a fire at a single-story home in the 27000 block of Spring Arbor Drive.

Firefighters rescued 13 puppies and two dogs from a house fire in Southfield on Saturday. Southfield Fire Department

Firefighters arrived at the home and found smoke coming from the residence. 

"Station 3 stretched hose lines to the front door and made entry with a primary attack line," Southfield fire officials said. "Station 5 performed searches and Station 1 secured a water supply and brought a secondary hose line. Station 4 RIT, BC1 command, and CAPT1 operations." 

When they entered the home to put out the fire, they found two dogs and 13 puppies and brought them outside. 

