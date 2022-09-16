Firefighter injured while battling blaze at vacant home in Detroit

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) - A firefighter was injured Thursday evening after battling a fire that broke out at a vacant home on Detroit's west side.

It happened at about 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, in the 15400 block of Iliad.

According to Detroit Police Chief James White, almost 40 firefighters responded to the fire.

The firefighter sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there were no other injuries.

No additional information has been given at this time.