Michigan State Police report stolen handgun among firearms confiscated in London Township

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

CBS Detroit

Four teens have been arrested after Michigan State Police confiscated firearms during a traffic stop near Milan. 

There was a 911 call of gunshots in the area of Darling and London roads in Monroe County's London Township about 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Michigan State Police report. When troopers arrived, they spoke to four people who were inside a Ford Escape and asked if they heard any gunfire. 

During the conversations, troopers noticed a handgun inside the vehicle. 

As a result, all four were ordered outside and troopers searched the vehicle, finding a rifle, an AR-15 and two handguns. One of the handguns had been reported stolen. While it was not determined if the group of people were responsible for the gunfire reported earlier, the report said that weapons charges were filed on all of them based on what troopers found. 

Two 18-year-old men from Ypsilanti were taken to the Monroe County Jail. A 17-year-old teenage boy from Canton and a 17-year-old teenage boy from Belleville were taken to the Monroe Youth Center. 

The investigation continues. 

msp-firearms-confiscated.jpg
Firearms that Michigan State Police confiscated May 20, 2025, in Monroe County. Michigan State Police
