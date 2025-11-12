Fire heavily damages 80 storage units at Rochester Hills storage facility

Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of a fire at a Rochester Hills storage facility late Tuesday night.

No injuries were reported, but about 80 storage units were damaged at Sto-Away Self Storage on John R Road in Rochester Hills.

"We're really tight-knit in this storage unit; our units are heated and cooled. And I just they were, we have a lot of bands in here, and they were about to jam," said tenant Kerri Beckwith.

That jam session never happened.

Anne Echols, Rochester Hills Fire Department Assistant Chief and fire marshal, says a 911 call came in just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

"Initial crews on scene found smoke coming from the front corner here; they found heavy fire conditions throughout the building, so they quickly escalated it to a second alarm," Echols said.

An excavator was brought in to rip apart the rooftop to gain access to the units.

"Around 3 a.m., it escalated to a third alarm just for personnel. Our guys were getting tired with the cold and everything. We wanted to make sure that they were getting appropriate rest. We had about 55 personnel on scene at the peak of the evening," Echols said.

Beckwith stores inventory for her small business at the facility; it's a side hustle Beckwith started after losing her job a few months ago. She estimates she had $20,000 to $30,000 worth of inventory in the storage unit.

"That was my life. That was how I was going to make it through the end of the year," Beckwith said.

Beckwith and dozens of other people are left wondering what happens now.

Sto-Away Self Storage issues the following statement, saying in part:

"We are forever indebted to the countless individuals on the Oakland County, Rochester Hills & Troy Police and Fire Rescue teams, American Red Cross and all other units involved to locate, contain and extinguish the fire as expertly as possible as well as keeping everyone safe in the process. We are working hard with investigation teams and our insurance company to ensure we can provide answers and next steps to all who are impacted. As soon as we have a full report, we will leave an update here and will contact the affected tenants. From our family to yours, we ask for prayers and positive thoughts as we navigate this difficult situation."

Renters will have to wait after the investigation is complete to dig through the rubble.

"I know there's nothing left in with the smoke and the water. You just start over. You got to, just got to pick it up and keep going. It'll be all right," Beckwith said.