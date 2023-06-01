Findings of Belle Isle Park mobility study to be released in July

(CBS DETROIT) - As summer continues to heat up, more and more people are heading to Belle Isle. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is preparing to release the results of its year-long mobility study of the park. The department said results should help ease congestion and increase public safety.

"It's not the best place for biking, especially with all the car traffic they get," said cyclist Zachary Sullivan.

He said he'd like to see more barriers between the cars and the bike lanes.

"I always really love when the cycling infrastructure has those things put in place. I think it just helps keep everyone in the right places."

Others think barriers may be a step too far.

"You get your young ones, and the speedsters, but all in all with Detroit they respect the bike lanes," said Terrence Ewing, who visits the park regularly.

The DNR is looking for strategies that make the most sense. The department collected data last July and have spent the past year reviewing it and getting feedback from the public.

Now officials are using that information to create new strategies to make getting around the park safer and easier.

"It's confusing for newcomers to get around. Even for people who come to the park often. With the one-way traffic and with so many facilities and destinations in the park, we think that will help a lot," said Amanda Treadwell, the urban area field planner for DNR Parks and Recreation division.

Treadwell said they are looking at creating separate zones for cars, pedestrians, and cyclists. As well as improving access to the park

"The team is looking at how to realign the contact stations at the entrance of the park. And we're proposing a separated bike lane as folks come over the bridge."

DNR will have a public house at Belle Isle Park on July 8, where they will share the recommendations of the study, and the public can give feedback in person or online.

For now, Treadwell asks everyone to have patience and to look for other transportation options on days the park hits its car capacity.

"When the bridge is closed for vehicles, it's always open for bikes and pedestrians, and the DDOT Route 12."