Livingston County park getting new mountain bike path

Fillmore County Park in Brighton, Michigan, will be home to a new mountain bike path next fall, offering beginner-friendly off-roading.

The new mountain bike path is being created with the help of the Motor City Mountain Biking Association.

"Mountain biking is typically thought of as big hills and drops and jumps and all kinds of stuff like that," said Neal Glazebrook, a trail coordinator with Fillmore County Park.

Glazebrook and the Motor City Mountain Biking Association are in charge of actually designing and creating the new mountain bike path. He said those super advanced runs aren't really friendly to beginners, so they're creating a gentler ride.

"It's going to be a very nice cross-country type trail," he said. "It wouldn't be too interesting to just ride on a flat field, so we have to sort of build that excitement and push some soil around, use equipment out there to get the end result of what we want."

According to details from the Livingston County Department of Planning, the new mountain bike path will be about three and a half miles long.

"We're hoping for also maybe installing some more advanced obstacles for more experienced riders, and we're hoping to have this open by late fall this year," said Scott Barb, the planning director with the Livingston County Department of Planning.

Barb said breaking ground on these changes has been years in the making, simply because people like parks.

"There seems to be a very high demand for people in our county who want parks and amenities to escape to," said Barb.