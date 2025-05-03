Oakland County community not taking part in "No Mow May"

Ferndale, Michigan, is not taking part in "No Mow May" this year, according to city officials.

The voluntary program, adopted by the city in 2023, allowed pollen-producing plants to grow to increase nectar for bees and other pollinators. Officials say it also reduces emissions and noise pollution made from lawnmowers.

In a Facebook post made by the city on Thursday, residents were asked to participate in "more permanent, long-term pollinator-aware lawn care" instead of not mowing their lawn in May.

Free native seeds, which officials say support local birds and wildlife, are available to pick up at Ferndale City Hall on East Nine Mile Road.

Ferndale residents must keep the height of grass and weeds at seven inches or less from May 1 to Oct. 31, according to the city's municipal code.

Over 700 residents registered for the program in 2023.