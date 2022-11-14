Ferndale High, Middle schools closed due to social media threat

FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Ferndale High and Middle schools are closed Monday due to a social media threat that was made against the high school.

School officials say the threat was made from an anonymous account on Instagram.

The school district's superintendent, Bobbie Hayes Goodrum, emailed parents on Sunday about the closures.

"Out of an abundance of caution and to allow the Ferndale Police Department time to fully investigate, we will be closing Ferndale High School and Ferndale Middle School tomorrow, Monday, November 14th," the letter said. "The safety and security of our students and staff is our highest priority. We encourage anyone who has any information regarding this matter to visit our website and submit an anonymous report via OK2SAY."

No word on when the schools are supposed to reopen.