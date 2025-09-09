Watch CBS News
Felony charges in fatal Warren crash bound over to circuit court

A Harrison Township woman will face trial on multiple charges relating to a December 2024 crash in Warren, Michigan. 

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said Diamond Glenn, age 27, was bound over to Macomb County Circuit Court in the case involving multiple charges from a December 2024 vehicle crash. The bindover to the higher court was issued after a preliminary exam took place Friday in 37th District Court in Warren. 

Glenn faces charges of murder-second degree, attempted failure to step at scene of accident when at fault-resulting in death, and police officer-assaulting/resisting/obstructing. 

The next hearing is the circuit court arraignment on Sept. 18. 

The charges are from a Dec. 21 two-vehicle crash at Mound Road and Chicago Road. Glenn was driving a Ford Escape, prosecutor's office said, and tried to leave the scene of the accident. The driver of the other car, Christopher Andelean, 69, of Sterling Heights, was killed in the collision. 

