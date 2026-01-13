Felony charges from Macomb County road rage incident move up to circuit court

A Macomb County man will face trial in circuit court over four charges related to a reported road rage incident in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

Logan Shea, 21, of Clinton Township, was bound over for trial after a preliminary exam Monday at 41-A District Court in Sterling Heights, the Macomb County Prosecutor's office said. Sea faces one charge each of weapons-firearms-discharge from a vehicle and assault with a dangerous weapon, along with two counts of weapons-felony firearm.

His next court hearing is Jan. 26 in Macomb County Circuit Court.

The investigation is over an incident reported on Nov. 16, the prosecutor's office said.

The caller told police that another man who was driving a Chevrolet Silverado in the area of 15 Mile Road and Schoenherr Road pointed a firearm at him while passing by. The caller provided officers with a description of the driver and the vehicle license plate number.

While the victim was still on the phone with emergency services, other police officers heard gunshots in the area of 19 Mile Road and Saal Road, the prosecutor's office said. The vehicle involved in that instance had a similar description.

Officers then tracked the address where the vehicle was registered, served a search warrant and recovered multiple firearms.

"The conduct alleged in this case — discharging a firearm from a vehicle and pointing a handgun at another motorist — represents an extreme and unacceptable threat to public safety," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.