Firearms, security badge confiscated after Sterling Heights road rage incident, police said

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

A driver was arrested after a road rage incident involving a handgun was reported Sunday night in Sterling Heights, Michigan, police reported. 

Two firearms and a security badge were recovered after the suspect and vehicle involved were found near an apartment complex in Clinton Township, the Sterling Heights Police Department said 

The road rage incident erupted about 8 p.m. Sunday in the area of 15 Mile Road and Schoenherr Road in Sterling Heights. During the altercation, police said, one driver pointed a handgun and a security badge at the other before fleeing the area. The suspect was later located. 

"It was found that the suspect was just randomly firing his firearm in the air while driving around," police said. 

Clinton Township Police Department assisted Sterling Heights Police Department on the call. 

The above video originally aired Aug. 19.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

