Firearms, security badge confiscated after Sterling Heights road rage incident, police said

A driver was arrested after a road rage incident involving a handgun was reported Sunday night in Sterling Heights, Michigan, police reported.

Two firearms and a security badge were recovered after the suspect and vehicle involved were found near an apartment complex in Clinton Township, the Sterling Heights Police Department said

The road rage incident erupted about 8 p.m. Sunday in the area of 15 Mile Road and Schoenherr Road in Sterling Heights. During the altercation, police said, one driver pointed a handgun and a security badge at the other before fleeing the area. The suspect was later located.

"It was found that the suspect was just randomly firing his firearm in the air while driving around," police said.

Clinton Township Police Department assisted Sterling Heights Police Department on the call.

The above video originally aired Aug. 19.