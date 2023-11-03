Federal trial date set for man accused of kidnapping, murdering Wynter Cole-Smith

(CBS DETROIT) - The man accused of kidnapping and murdering 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith will head to trial in April 2024.

A federal trial is set to begin on April 16, 2024, for Rashad Trice, 26, of Lansing.

Trice was indicted on one count of kidnapping and one count of kidnapping resulting in death in the July 2023 kidnap and murder of Cole-Smith. He pleaded not guilty to both charges in August.

"My office is ready and fully prepared to make our case against Mr. Trice at a fair trial as we seek a measure of justice for Wynter Cole-Smith and her family," U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten said in a statement.

On Oct. 26, federal prosecutors announced they would not seek the death penalty against Trice.

If convicted, Trice could be sentenced to life in prison.

On Oct. 31, Trice waived a preliminary examination and was bound over for trial by the state. He faces 20 charges, including first-degree premeditated murder, felony murder, kidnapping, first-degree criminal sexual conduct and assault with intent to murder. Trice is charged in the stabbing and sexual assault of Cole-Smith's mother and a police pursuit that started in Lansing and ended in St. Clair Shores.

Attorney General Dana Nessel is handling the state's prosecution of Trice.