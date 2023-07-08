Family of Wynter Cole-Smith honor 2-year-old at vigil in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Hundreds of family, friends, and loved ones honor 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith at a vigil Friday, where her mother, for the first time, walked down the alley her daughter was found.

"You don't burn the whole house down because somebody don't want you," said Sharon Eddings, Wynter's grandmother.

From the candles and the balloons to the prayers for peace, Eddings says this week has left her family heartbroken.

"I just have been so overwhelmed. I just got out the hospital. Just couldn't drink or eat. Just really dehydrated. Yesterday was just...the whole week I haven't really slept," Eddings says.

READ: Criminal complaint details kidnapping, death of Lansing toddler Wynter Cole-Smith

Also out of the hospital is Wynter's mother, who was at Friday's vigil but did not make a statement. However, as Detroit City Council Member Mary Sheffield put it, words could not describe a mother's feelings of losing a child.

"We are mourning our Wynter, our Wynter!" Sheffield says

And while emotions ran high, many pointed out how low 26-year-old Rashad Trice, who has been federally charged with kidnapping Wynter in connection to her death, went to get his way.

"Ain't no way in hell we should be here outraged over a baby being murdered by a fool that had no regard for black women and black children," a community activist says.

But despite every reason to look down, Eddings is doing everything to look up and remember her granddaughter.

"She was my burst of joy. She really brought light to our lives, and so we are really grateful that we got a chance to know her, and she will always be remembered," Eddings says.

Moving forward, Eddings says she plans to honor Wynter with her very own scholarship to help local students. Community activists say they are also efforting a proposed plan to rename the alley Wynter was found in to honor her.