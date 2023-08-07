Rashad Trice pleads nots guilty in Wynter Cole-Smith case

(CBS DETROIT) - Rashad Trice, the man accused in the kidnap and murder of two-year-old Wynter Cole Smith, was arraigned in federal court on Monday in Grand Rapids.

The 26-year-old pleaded not guilty to kidnapping a minor and kidnapping leading to death.

U.S. Attorney Mark Totten spoke with reporters after the arraignment.

"My office is fully prepared to do everything necessary to establish the facts beyond a reasonable doubt that is necessary to prove these charges," Totten said. "We will always do everything we can to protect children in these cases and ensure that people are held accountable."

Totten was joined Monday by Special Agent in Charge Devin Kowalski. He reiterated the FBI's commitment to supporting the prosecution.

"Wynter's fate brings unimaginable grief to her loved ones, and the grief is shared by the community and those of us in law enforcement. But for us, our sadness is outmatched by our commitment, focus and resolve on supporting the prosecution," Kowalski said.