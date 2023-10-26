Federal prosecutors will not seek death penalty against Rashad Trice in Wynter Cole-Smith case

(CBS DETROIT) - Federal prosecutors announced Thursday they will not seek the death penalty against Rashad Trice, who is accused of kidnapping and killing 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith earlier this year.

The decision comes three months after Trice, 26, was indicted for one count of kidnapping and one count of kidnapping resulting in death. If convicted, he faces at least 20 years to a maximum of life in prison for the first charge and a minimum of life in prison for the second charge.

Wynter was kidnapped from her home in Lansing on July 2, and her body was found days later, on July 5, in Detroit. Federal investigators allege Trice strangled the little girl with a cellphone charging cord.

A federal criminal complaint filed on July 7 alleged Trice stabbed and sexually assaulted Wynter's mother before taking the child from her home.

Trice was arrested in St. Clair Shores in the early morning hours of July 3; however, Wynter was not with him, prompting an Amber Alert.

In addition to federal charges, Trice also faces state charges, including first-degree premeditated murder and felony murder. Officials say the state is charging Trice as a fourth-offense habitual offender.

Trice was also charged in Ingham and Macomb counties in connection with the assault of the child's mother and fleeing from officers before the arrest. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said the state was working with the county prosecutors to consolidate many charges into one prosecution.