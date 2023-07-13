Nessel to prosecute charges against Rashad Trice

(CBS DETROIT) - The Department of Attorney General will conduct the state prosecution of Rashad Trice in connection to the kidnapping and murder of 2-year-old Wynter Smith.

Nessel says the Department of Attorney General has started to review police reports for possible murder charges. Trice, 26, is currently facing several charges, including kidnapping and sexual assault, in connection to the case, but he has not been charged with murder.

In addition, Nessel is working with Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido, and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy and the previous charges issued will be reviewed and then reissued by the Department of the Attorney General.

"This is a tragic case, and by consolidating the prosecution into one venue, we are recognizing the hardship the surviving victim and family continue to face," said Nessel. "I am grateful for the partnership with Prosecutors Dewane, Lucido, and Worthy which allow all of us to place the victims' needs first while seeking justice for Wynter and her mother."

Wynter Cole Smith's body was found in an alley in Detroit on Wednesday, July 5, three days after Trice sexually assaulted and stabbed her mother in Lansing, kidnapped the 2-year-old and stole the mother's vehicle.

According to the Department of the Attorney General, it is alleged that Trice murdered the 2-year-old before he was arrested in St. Clair Shores.

A victim-centered approach is being used during this investigation and the prosecution will be consolidated to one trial so that victims, witnesses and loved ones of Wynter will not have to testify more than once.

Officials say Trice is being held at the Newaygo County Jail on 18 state and federal felonies and misdemeanors. While the Department of Attorney General invesitgates and asseses charges, the each case will continue in each county court.

The following are statements from the prosecutors in each county regarding this update about Nessel's office conducting the state prosecution.

Here is a statement from the Ingham County Prosecutor:

"The Ingham County Prosecutor's Office fully supports the Office of the Attorney General prosecuting the tragic course of conduct that started with a horrific physical and sexual assault and kidnapping in Ingham County, encompasses the murder of two-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith, and ended with Mr. Trice resisting arrest and assaulting officers in Macomb County. The Office of the Attorney General has jurisdiction that extends throughout the state of Michigan and across county lines. By having one prosecutorial entity handling the entire course of conduct, there will be a single point of contact for law enforcement, consistency for the victims and Wynter's family as well as provide for judicial economy by having consolidated court hearings. The Ingham County Prosecutor's Office will continue to support the office of the Attorney General as they hold Rashad Trice accountable for his actions and seek justice for all those impacted by these events," said John Dewane, Ingham County Prosecutor.

Here is a statement from the Macomb County Prosecutor:

"In the wake of unspeakable tragedy and unimaginable pain, the decision for Attorney General Nessel to assume prosecution of this case across multiple counties brings consolidation of prosecution and compassion to the victim and her family. By consolidating resources, and a multi-county prosecution approach it will allow truth and justice to be pursued and bring about a resolution that will not only be fundamentally fair but offer solace to the victim's family," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

Here is a statement from the Wayne County Prosecutor:

"There are multiple jurisdictions that could handle this case, including mine. It is and always has been my very strong position that this case be handled by the Attorney General's Office because there is statewide jurisdiction and charges can be filed in Lansing. State prosecutors have caucused about this horrific case. It is critically important to all of us that we consider how Wynter's mother will have to cope with the facts in this case - her daughter's kidnapping and murder, as well as her own vicious assault. She should not have to travel back and forth to Detroit and any other jurisdiction among various courts. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office will assist in any way necessary to make sure justice is done," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.



