Feds: Rashad Trice indicted on federal charges in kidnapping, death of Wynter Cole-Smith

(CBS DETROIT) - The U.S. Attorney's Office a federal indictment against 26-year-old Rashad Maleek Trice, who is accused of kidnapping and killing 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith.

Trice is charged with one count of kidnapping a minor and one count of kidnapping resulting in death. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years to a maximum of life in prison for the first charge and a minimum of life in prison for the second charge.

An arraignment and pretrial conference is scheduled for Aug. 7.

"This indictment marks another step forward as we seek a measure of justice following the heartbreaking loss of Wynter Cole-Smith," said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten in a statement. "My thoughts are deeply with Wynter's family, and my office is fully prepared to make our case against Mr. Trice at a fair trial."

The indictment alleges Trice "unlawfully seized, confined, kidnapped, abducted, carried away, and held a minor victim for ransom, reward, or otherwise, and in committing and in furtherance of the commission of the offense, used a means, facility, and instrumentality of interstate commerce, including, but not limited to, one or more of the following: Interstate Highways 496, 96, and 696; a cellular phone and communication network; and a foreign-made vehicle."

A criminal complaint filed on July 7 alleges Trice stabbed and sexually assaulted Wynter's mother before taking the child on July 2 in Lansing. Police arrested Trice in the early morning hours of July 3 after he attempted to flee officers and then crashed a vehicle allegedly stolen from the victim's mother. However, Wynter was not in the car, prompting an Amber Alert.

The 2-year-old's body was found a few days later, on July 5, in Detroit. The criminal complaint alleges Trice strangled the little girl with a cellphone charging cord.

"There is no greater responsibility for the FBI than to investigate those who commit senseless acts of violence against young children," said Devin J. Kowalski, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Detroit Field Office. "While today's indictment cannot erase the pain her family is experiencing, it is the next step in the process of securing justice for Wynter."

Last week, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced 20 charges filed against Trice by the state. Those charges include first-degree premeditated murder and felony murder.

Officials say the state is charging Trice as a fourth-offense habitual offender.

Trice was also charged in Ingham and Macomb counties in connection with the assault of the child's mother and fleeing from officers before the arrest. Nessel says the state was working with Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane, Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido, and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy to consolidate many charges into one prosecution.