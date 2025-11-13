Federal grand jury indicts 3 men in Michigan "terrorist attack" plot, accusing them of aiding ISIS

A grand jury has issued a two-count federal indictment against three men named in the FBI investigation into a "potential terrorist attack" in Michigan.

The indictment was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Michigan, Southern Division.

Mohmed Ali, Majed Mahmoud and Ayob Nasser — all of Dearborn — are each charged with conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, specifically ISIS. They're also charged with conspiracy to receive and transfer firearms and ammunition, knowing that such firearms and ammunition would be used to commit a federal crime of terrorism, court records show.

ISIS, or the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham, has been designated by the U.S. Secretary of State as a foreign terrorist organization.

The investigation became public Oct. 31 after FBI director Kash Patel said on social media that a "potential terrorist attack" was thwarted in Michigan.

There have been six people arrested so far in the case.

The above video originally aired Nov. 3.