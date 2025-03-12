7 Detroit men charged in federal investigation over drugs, weapons, money laundering

Latest on U.S. tariffs; two people found dead; Education department staffing; and more top stories

Seven Detroit residents have been charged in a federal case involving conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, weapons charges and money laundering.

The U.S. District Attorney's Office for Eastern District of Michigan detailed the investigation in a press release issued Wednesday.

"This activity puts far too many at risk, and it will not be tolerated in our district," Acting U.S. Attorney Beck said in the announcement.

The defendants – Tary Holcomb, 52; Maurice Hill, 56; James Thomas, 47; Curtis Weathers, 52; Jason Ford, whose age was not provided; Conrad Taylor, 48; and Shantonio Brooks, 49 – all were charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute a myriad of controlled substances, including cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.

The conspiracy charge calls for a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 10 years.

Holcomb and Thomas each face additional charges for possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes, while Holcomb also faces charges for being a felon in possession of a firearm, and for money laundering activities dating back to January 2023, the report said.

This case is assigned to Judge Edmunds of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

Agencies that assisted in the case included the Federal Bureau of Investigation's field office in Detroit and the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation, Detroit Field Office.

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation, which leverages the combined efforts of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.