FDA says chemotherapy drug could be killing pets

(CBS DETROIT) - The Food and Drug Administration is warning pet owners about a common chemotherapy drug that is possibly killing dogs.

The FDA says they've received several reports involving dogs that were exposed to a medical cream called Fluorouracil, a chemotherapy drug commonly used to treat a wide variety of cancers in people, including some types of skin cancers. All of the animals died.

It's also used to treat warts in children and is utilized in veterinary medicine to treat some cancers in horses. It's either available as a solution for injection or a topical cream to be applied directly to the skin.

Although the FDA has not received any reports of fluorouracil poisoning cats or other pets, they advise the drug be kept away from all pets for their safety.

The FDA says signs of poisoning can be detected within the first 30 minutes and symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea, shaking, seizures and difficulty breathing. Death can happen in as little as six to twelve hours.

The FDA also offers these tips on how to keep your pets safe: