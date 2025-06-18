Fawn rescued from swimming pool by Bloomfield Township animal control officer

I-96 flex route with new signals begin; police investigation in Monroe County; and more top stories

I-96 flex route with new signals begin; police investigation in Monroe County; and more top stories

I-96 flex route with new signals begin; police investigation in Monroe County; and more top stories

A fawn was revived and returned to its mother after it became trapped under a swimming pool cover in Oakland County, Michigan.

The incident happened Sunday with the rescue handled by a Bloomfield Township Animal Control officer, according to the report from Bloomfield Township Police.

The officer who responded is one of two animal control officers assigned to Bloomfield Township. Their responsibilities include caring for animals who are housed at the township shelter.

A Bloomfield Township animal control officer works to revive a fawn that was trapped under a swimming pool cover on June 15, 2025. Bloomfield Township Police Department

Animal control officer Summerfield is credited with rushing to rescue the fawn that was trapped and drowning under a pool cover. "Without hesitation, ACO Summerfield jumped into the pool and pulled the little one to safety," the report said.

After it was out of the water, the fawn collapsed, unable to stand. But after 40 minutes of rest along with some drying off and massage, the young animal perked up and was able to return to its mother that had been waiting nearby.

"Huge thanks to ACO Summerfield for her courage, compassion, and quick action!" the report said.