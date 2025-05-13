Michigan man killed after wrong-way crash in Washtenaw County, state police report

Repairs to Belle Isle fountain; financial impact of tariffs; and more top stories

Repairs to Belle Isle fountain; financial impact of tariffs; and more top stories

Repairs to Belle Isle fountain; financial impact of tariffs; and more top stories

A Whitmore Lake man was killed as a result of a wrong-way collision Monday in Washtenaw County, Michigan.

The crash happened about 11 p.m. on M-14 at Vorhies Road in Superior Township, according to a report from the Michigan State Police, Brighton post.

The 25-year-old Whitmore Lake man was driving a 2009 Acura westbound in the eastbound lane of M-14 when he collided with an eastbound semi-truck with trailer, troopers reported. The truck was driven by a 25-year-old Ontario man.

The Acura driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The truck driver was reported to have minor injuries.

"The investigation is ongoing; however, it does appear that alcohol and drugs were a factor in the crash," the state police said.

MSP asks that anyone who has information pertaining to the investigation contact the Brighton Post at 810-227-1051.