Watch CBS News
Local News

Michigan man killed after wrong-way crash in Washtenaw County, state police report

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Repairs to Belle Isle fountain; financial impact of tariffs; and more top stories
Repairs to Belle Isle fountain; financial impact of tariffs; and more top stories 04:00

A Whitmore Lake man was killed as a result of a wrong-way collision Monday in Washtenaw County, Michigan. 

The crash happened about 11 p.m. on M-14 at Vorhies Road in Superior Township, according to a report from the Michigan State Police, Brighton post. 

The 25-year-old Whitmore Lake man was driving a 2009 Acura westbound in the eastbound lane of M-14 when he collided with an eastbound semi-truck with trailer, troopers reported. The truck was driven by a 25-year-old Ontario man. 

The Acura driver was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The truck driver was reported to have minor injuries. 

"The investigation is ongoing; however, it does appear that alcohol and drugs were a factor in the crash," the state police said. 

MSP asks that anyone who has information pertaining to the investigation contact the Brighton Post at 810-227-1051. 

Paula Wethington
305121824-489312553203941-3021118012841833711-n.jpg

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.