One in custody, police seeking tips, after fatal shooting in Ypsilanti

A Ypsilanti, Michigan, man has died as a result of gunshot injuries, with local police and deputies seeking tips from the public to assist in the investigation.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office said deputies were notified of the shooting after the victim, Dajon Ryans, 25, was taken to a hospital. The incident happened between 7:25 and 7:45 p.m. Saturday near a McDonald's restaurant at Ecorse Road and Towner Street in Ypsilanti.

A 27-year-old man from Washtenaw County has been arrested in connection with the case, deputies said.

The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office and Ypsilanti Police Department are seeking assistance from the public for any additional information. Those who wish to provide information can contact Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office tip line at 734-973-7711, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP, or Metro Dispatch 734-994-2911.