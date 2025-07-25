Watch CBS News
Fatal shooting reported in Southeast Detroit, police seeking information

Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
A fatal shooting early Friday in Detroit is under investigation. 

Officers were called about 12:30 a.m. to the area of Mack Avenue and Cadillac Boulevard and upon arrival found a male who was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries, according to Detroit Police Department reports. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. 

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260; or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP; or submit a tip at DetroitRewards.tv

