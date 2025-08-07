Watch CBS News
Fatal shooting of Shelby Township suspect justified, prosecutor says

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

Fatal shooting of Shelby Township suspect justified, prosecutor says
The Macomb County Sheriff's Office hosted a press conference Thursday at its headquarters building in Mt. Clemens to report on and present some of the bodycam footage from a June fatal shooting of a suspect in Shelby Township. 

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido, who spoke at the press conference, said he has concluded the shooting was justified. 

"When he was ordered and commanded to stop and still went on after tase attempted, there was also another officer on the opposite side yelling gun, gun, gun. As a result of that, you have a duty to protect yourself and anyone else as a lawful officer," Lucido said.  

The investigation involves a June 3 incident during which Shelby Township police fatally shot a man who ran away from a traffic stop. 

That afternoon, the Shelby Township officer attempted a traffic stop on a white Dodge Caravan in the area of Van Dyke Avenue and 22 Mile Road. During the stop, police say the suspect, a 41-year-old Troy man who was driving the Caravan, got out and ran off.  A police chase resulted behind a nearby business, and the suspect is accused of continuing to run and then drawing a weapon. 

The officer ordered the man to drop his weapon. Eight shots were fired, five of which struck the man, according to authorities. 

The suspect, who has since been identified as Thomas Antonio Jackson, 41, of Troy, died at an area hospital. 

Since that time, police learned the weapon involved was stolen in a 2023 auto larceny. They also learned Jackson had five warrants for his arrest, and his license was suspended. 

The officer who fired the shots has resumed duty. His name will not be released per department policy. 

Authorities say Jackson's family has retained an attorney. 

Jordan Burrows contributed to this report.

