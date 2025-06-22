1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at Royal Oak Township Park; no arrests

Man arrested after two Southgate police officers shot; heat wave in the forecast; other top stories

A man is dead and three other people are injured after a shooting at a park in Royal Oak Township early Sunday, according to Michigan State Police.

The Detroit Regional Communication Center received multiple reports that a shooting was happening at Royal Oak Township Park around 1:45 a.m. Police said a dispatcher could hear banging and screaming during one of the calls.

Responding troopers found a person, later identified as a 44-year-old Detroit man, who had been shot in the head. Officials administered first aid to the man before he was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

MSP said there was a large crowd from a party when troopers initially arrived.

Investigators later learned that three other people — a 15-year-old from Macomb, a 19-year-old from Detroit and a 33-year-old man from Detroit — were shot and taken to the hospital with injuries that aren't considered fatal, police said.

Michigan State Police investigate a fatal shooting at Royal Oak Township Park in Royal Oak Township, Michigan, on June 22, 2025. Michigan State Police

No arrests have been made.

Police are working to learn the circumstances surrounding the shooting.